Jackie LomaxBorn 10 May 1944. Died 15 September 2013
Jackie Lomax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff73e1f-6eac-41fa-b4d6-1287bec82d1f
Jackie Lomax Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Lomax (10 May 1944 – 15 September 2013) was an English guitarist and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his association with George Harrison, who produced Lomax's recordings for the Beatles' Apple record label in the late 1960s.
John Richard Lomax was born in 1944 in Wallasey, Cheshire. He was a member of Dee and the Dynamites, The Undertakers, The Lomax Alliance, Heavy Jelly and Badger. He worked with The Tea Bags, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Leon Russell and Nicky Hopkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Lomax Tracks
Sort by
Sour Milk Sea
Jackie Lomax
Sour Milk Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sour Milk Sea
Last played on
I Must Be Doing Something Right
Jackie Lomax
I Must Be Doing Something Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Must Be Doing Something Right
Last played on
Speak To Me
Jackie Lomax
Speak To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak To Me
Last played on
New Day
Jackie Lomax
New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Day
Last played on
Genuine Imitation Of Life
Jackie Lomax
Genuine Imitation Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackie Lomax Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist