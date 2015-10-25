LADYUS female rapper, ThisIsLady. Born 31 July 1989
LADY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff72513-5260-4f5b-94bc-a0bfeef1465c
LADY Biography (Wikipedia)
Lady is the stage name of Shameka Shanta Brown (born July 31, 1989), an American rapper. She was signed to rapper Plies' record label Big Gates Records on April 1, 2010. She has released three albums. Lady's songs have been featured on TV shows including Girls, Ray Donovan, and Skins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LADY Tracks
Sort by
Twerk
LADY
Twerk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twerk
Last played on
Back to artist