Sarah JonesEnglish Singer-Songwriter. Born 8 August 1961
Sarah Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff717f6-0ef2-4aa3-8834-81677a442aa6
Sarah Jones Tracks
Sort by
One Step Forward
Sarah Jones
One Step Forward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Step Forward
Performer
Last played on
Wash Me (Live from Hereford's Paralympic Flame Celebrations 2012)
Sarah Jones
Wash Me (Live from Hereford's Paralympic Flame Celebrations 2012)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Alright
Sarah Jones
It's Gonna Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Alright
Performer
Last played on
Lucy George-Katy's Goose
Sarah Jones
Lucy George-Katy's Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May The Road Rise To Meet You
Sarah Jones
May The Road Rise To Meet You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wash Me
Sarah Jones
Wash Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wash Me
Last played on
Sarah Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist