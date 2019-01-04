Stone GodsFormed 24 December 2006. Disbanded 9 December 2010
Stone Gods
2006-12-24
Stone Gods Biography (Wikipedia)
Stone Gods were a British hard rock / heavy metal band formed by some ex-members of the UK hard rock band The Darkness. Their debut album, titled Silver Spoons & Broken Bones, was released on 7 July 2008, with the first single "Knight of the Living Dead" being released on 23 June 2008. On 9 December 2010 they officially went on hiatus.
