The Band of Holy Joy are an English band formed in New Cross, London, and initially active between 1984, and 1993, releasing several albums. In 1992, they abbreviated their name to Holy Joy. They reformed in 2002, under their original name, releasing a new album called Love Never Fails. They concentrated on other musical projects during 2003 to 2006. The band began performing live again in 2007 and have since released a number of albums, including How To Kill A Butterfly in 2011, a limited edition double cassette City of Tales, Volume 1 and 2 in 2013, Easy Listening in 2014 and The Land Of Holy Joy in 2015. A new album Funambulist We Love You was released in October 2017.