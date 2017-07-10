The Band of Holy JoyFormed 1984
The Band of Holy Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff43c1c-3908-44ce-9823-000517e298db
The Band of Holy Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
The Band of Holy Joy are an English band formed in New Cross, London, and initially active between 1984, and 1993, releasing several albums. In 1992, they abbreviated their name to Holy Joy. They reformed in 2002, under their original name, releasing a new album called Love Never Fails. They concentrated on other musical projects during 2003 to 2006. The band began performing live again in 2007 and have since released a number of albums, including How To Kill A Butterfly in 2011, a limited edition double cassette City of Tales, Volume 1 and 2 in 2013, Easy Listening in 2014 and The Land Of Holy Joy in 2015. A new album Funambulist We Love You was released in October 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Band of Holy Joy Tracks
Sort by
Manic, Magic, Majestic
The Band of Holy Joy
Manic, Magic, Majestic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manic, Magic, Majestic
Last played on
Come Home to Me
The Band of Holy Joy
Come Home to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Home to Me
Last played on
Travel To The Far Flung Towns
The Band of Holy Joy
Travel To The Far Flung Towns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travel To The Far Flung Towns
Last played on
Real Beauty Passed Through
The Band of Holy Joy
Real Beauty Passed Through
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Beauty Passed Through
Last played on
Baubles, Bangles, Emotional Tangles
The Band of Holy Joy
Baubles, Bangles, Emotional Tangles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baubles, Bangles, Emotional Tangles
Last played on
I have travelled the buses late at night
The Band of Holy Joy
I have travelled the buses late at night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I have travelled the buses late at night
Last played on
What The Moon Saw
The Band of Holy Joy
What The Moon Saw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The Moon Saw
Last played on
Claudia Dreams
The Band of Holy Joy
Claudia Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Claudia Dreams
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Band of Holy Joy
The Band of Holy Joy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist