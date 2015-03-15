LRBBangladeshi rock band (Love Runs Blind). Formed 1991
Love Runs Blind often abbreviated as LRB, is a Bangladeshi rock band formed in 1991 in Chittagong City by Ayub Bachchu.They received commercial success both in Bangladesh and India. Since their formation, they have released thirteen studio albums and two live albums. They have also appeared in some mixed albums.They are considered to be among the pioneers of Bangladeshi hard rock music. They were originally formed as a hard rock band, but they have experimented with many subgenres of rock and roll.
LRB rose to mainstream fame in the early 1990s and is part of "Big Three of Rock" along with Ark and Nagar Baul, who were responsible for popularizing rock music in Bangladesh in the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
