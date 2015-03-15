Love Runs Blind often abbreviated as LRB, is a Bangladeshi rock band formed in 1991 in Chittagong City by Ayub Bachchu.They received commercial success both in Bangladesh and India. Since their formation, they have released thirteen studio albums and two live albums. They have also appeared in some mixed albums.They are considered to be among the pioneers of Bangladeshi hard rock music. They were originally formed as a hard rock band, but they have experimented with many subgenres of rock and roll.

LRB rose to mainstream fame in the early 1990s and is part of "Big Three of Rock" along with Ark and Nagar Baul, who were responsible for popularizing rock music in Bangladesh in the 1990s.