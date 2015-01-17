Georg SchumannBorn 25 October 1866. Died 23 May 1952
Georg Schumann
1866-10-25
Georg Schumann Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Alfred Schumann (October 25, 1866 - May 23, 1952) was a German composer and director of the Sing-Akademie zu Berlin.
Piano quartet in F minor, Op.29: 1st movement; Allegro
Georg Schumann
Piano quartet in F minor, Op.29: 1st movement; Allegro
Piano quartet in F minor, Op.29: 1st movement; Allegro
Piano Quartet in F minor Op.29
Georg Schumann
Piano Quartet in F minor Op.29
Piano Quartet in F minor Op.29
