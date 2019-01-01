Isabella Janet Florentina Summers (born 31 October 1980) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, producer, remixer and member of English indie rock band Florence and the Machine. As well as being the keyboard player for the group, Summers has five co-writing credits on the critically acclaimed, BRIT Award-winning Lungs and three on the album Ceremonials. She has three songs on the album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful: "Delilah", "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful" and "Which Witch", including two productions on the deluxe version.

When not on tour with Florence and the Machine, Summers writes, produces and remixes tracks for artists including Beyoncé, Juliette Lewis, Iggy Azalea, Jasmine Thompson, Nas, Cara Delevingne, Izzy Bizu, Pablo Dylan, Mondo Cozmo, Kacy Hill, Jessica Simpson, Chloe and Halle, Flux Pavilion, Maxine Ashley, Rita Ora, Judith Hill, and The Game.