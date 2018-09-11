Egschiglen are a Mongolian folk band, formed in Ulan Bator in 1991. In English, Egschiglen means "Beautiful Melody", and they are one of very few traditional Mongolian bands to have become internationally popular.

From the beginning, Egschiglen set the focus of their artistic work on contemporary music. They systematically explored the sound dimensions of works by classical-modernist Mongolian composers, using traditional instruments from Mongolia and Central Asia, including the morin khuur (a violin with two strings made of horse hair), tobshuur (a lute symbolizing a swan's throat as neck), joochin (a type of hammered dulcimer), bass, percussion and singing techniques like khöömii throat singing.

Their music is characterized by the delicacy and transparency of chamber music, but also by its deeply natural, compelling force. In Egschiglen’s performances, tunes from Shamanist or Buddhist tradition, which are common in Central Asia, impress through their diversity of expression and their intricate arrangements.