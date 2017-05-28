Stephen Shingles
Stephen Shingles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfe61e03-b5d6-4f94-92a6-6606e2d1e525
Stephen Shingles Tracks
Sort by
All The Things You Are (Very Warm For May)
Jerome Kern
All The Things You Are (Very Warm For May)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
All The Things You Are (Very Warm For May)
Last played on
Concerto in C major P.55
Michael Haydn
Concerto in C major P.55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47d.jpglink
Concerto in C major P.55
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e25d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-04T21:17:40
4
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist