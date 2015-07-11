Al KlinkBorn 28 December 1915. Died 7 March 1991
1915-12-28
Al Klink (December 28, 1915 in Danbury, Connecticut – March 7, 1991 in Bradenton, Florida) was an American swing jazz tenor saxophonist.
Ernie Caceres
