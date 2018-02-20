Олег КрысаBorn 1 June 1942
Олег Крыса
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfe32af2-0725-4d2e-97a8-36894b1404a1
Олег Крыса Biography (Wikipedia)
Oleh Krysa (Ukrainian: Олег Криса; born June 1, 1942) is a Ukrainian American violinist, Merited Artist of Ukraine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Олег Крыса Tracks
Sort by
Offertorium (excerpt)
Sofia Gubaidulina
Offertorium (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Offertorium (excerpt)
Last played on
Back to artist