TweetyLooney Tunes character
Tweety
Tweety Biography (Wikipedia)
Tweety Bird is an animated fictional yellow canary in the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of animated cartoons. The name "Tweety" is a play on words, as it originally meant "sweetie", along with "tweet" being a typical English chick for the sounds of birds. His characteristics are based on Red Skelton's famous "Mean Widdle Kid." Tweety appeared in 47 cartoons during the golden age.
Tweety Tracks
Tweety humming Chopin's Funeral March
Frédéric Chopin
