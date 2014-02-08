Toufic FarroukhBorn 1958
Toufic Farroukh
1958
Toufic Farroukh Biography (Wikipedia)
Toufic Farroukh (Arabic: توفيق فرّوخ) is a Lebanese jazz composer, working in France.
