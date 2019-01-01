Jandy FelizBorn 13 January 1977
Jandy Feliz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfdba61b-c195-4732-8463-982bf6735a1a
Jandy Feliz Biography (Wikipedia)
José del Carmen Feliz Matos (born January 13, 1977), better known as Jandy Feliz, is a singer-songwriter. He was born in Jaquimeyes, Dominican Republic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jandy Feliz Tracks
Sort by
Jandy Feliz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist