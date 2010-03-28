Boyd RiceBorn 16 December 1956
Boyd Rice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfd95b65-f6e1-4394-867a-9558fdb4fdbb
Boyd Rice Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyd Blake Rice (born December 16, 1956) is an American experimental sound/noise musician using the name of NON since the mid-1970s, archivist, actor, photographer, author, member of the Partridge Family Temple religious group, co-founder of the UNPOP art movement and current staff writer for Modern Drunkard magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boyd Rice Tracks
Sort by
Side B Track One
Boyd Rice
Side B Track One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side B Track One
Last played on
Boyd Rice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist