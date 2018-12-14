Sarah Howells
Sarah Howells is a Welsh singer-songwriter also known as Bryde. She was previously one half of the Welsh folk / indie band Paper Aeroplanes She has been performing as the solo project Bryde since 2016.
Heulwen O Hiraeth (feat. Sarah Howells)
Al Lewis Band
A child's christmas in Wales (feat. Catrin Finch & Sarah Howells)
Al Lewis
Throw Me A Line
Al Lewis
A Childs Christmas In Wales
Al Lewis
A child's christmas in Wales
cartin finch, Al Lewis & Sarah Howells
Tuesday
Sarah Howells
