Train is an American rock band from San Francisco, formed in 1993. The band currently consists of Patrick Monahan (lead vocals), Luis Maldonado (guitar), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Drew Shoals (drums), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

With a lineup that included original members Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford, Scott Underwood, and Charlie Colin, the band achieved mainstream success with their debut album Train, which was released in 1998 with the hit "Meet Virginia". Train's 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter contained the lead single "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)", which won two Grammy Awards in 2002. The album was certified double platinum in the United States and Canada and remains the band's best-selling album to date.

Train's third studio album, My Private Nation, released in 2003, was certified platinum in the United States with the hit "Calling All Angels". Following the departures of Hotchkiss and Colin, the band released their fourth album, For Me, It's You in 2006, with Brandon Bush (keyboards) and Johnny Colt (bass). Despite a generally positive reception from critics, the album was commercially unsuccessful. Because of this, Train went on a two-year hiatus from recording any new music.