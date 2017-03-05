KRUFormed 1992. Disbanded 6 May 2018
KRU
1992
KRU is a Malaysian pop boy band formed in 1992. The group comprises three brothers, namely Datuk Norman Abdul Halim, Yusry Abdul Halim and Edry Abdul Halim'. Apart from revolutionising the Malaysian music scene with their blend of pop, R&B and hip hop, Dato Norman Abdul Halim heads a successful business empire, KRU Studios, with Yusry Abdul Halim specialising in film, media content and live events, whilst Edry Abdul Halim is a successful composer/producer.
On 18 April 2018, the group announced that they would disband after 25 years being together after their last concert, Konsert Gergasi KRU 25, held from 4 to 6 May.
