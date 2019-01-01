Kåre & The CavemenFormed 1990. Disbanded 2000
Euroboys is a Norwegian band. They were formed in 1990 under the name Kåre and The Cavemen, but changed their name to Euroboys in 1997 for releases outside of Norway. In 2000 they changed their name to Euroboys for all releases including inside Norway.
