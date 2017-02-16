Rex GildoGerman actor and schlager singer. Born 2 July 1936. Died 26 October 1999
Rex Gildo
1936-07-02
Rex Gildo Biography (Wikipedia)
Rex Gildo (2 July 1936 – 26 October 1999) was a German singer of Schlager ballads who reached the height of his popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, selling over 25 million records and starring in film and television roles.
Fiesta Mexicana
Rex Gildo
Fiesta Mexicana
Fiesta Mexicana
Liebe Kalter Als Eis (Devil In Disguise)
Rex Gildo
Liebe Kalter Als Eis (Devil In Disguise)
