Malcolm BilsonBorn 24 October 1935
Malcolm Bilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfcc7b03-8bf9-46e2-8955-66cc80468002
Malcolm Bilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Bilson (born October 24, 1935) is an American pianist and musicologist specializing in 18th- and 19th-century music. He is the Frederick J. Whiton Professor of Music in Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y. Bilson is one of the foremost players and teachers of the fortepiano; this is the ancestor of the modern piano and was the instrument used in Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven's time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malcolm Bilson Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Last played on
Sonata in C major H.16.50
Joseph Haydn
Sonata in C major H.16.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Sonata in C major H.16.50
Last played on
Piano concerto No.21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano concerto No.21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano concerto No.21
Last played on
Sonata In E flat major Op.44 (The Farewell)
Jan Ladislav Dussek
Sonata In E flat major Op.44 (The Farewell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata In E flat major Op.44 (The Farewell)
Last played on
3 Marches militaires D.733 for piano duet
Franz (1) Schubert, Robert Levin & Malcolm Bilson
3 Marches militaires D.733 for piano duet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Marches militaires D.733 for piano duet
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist