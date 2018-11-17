Luigi DallapiccolaItalian composer. Born 3 February 1904. Died 19 February 1975
Luigi Dallapiccola
1904-02-03
Luigi Dallapiccola Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Dallapiccola (February 3, 1904 – February 19, 1975) was an Italian composer known for his lyrical twelve-tone compositions.
Burlesca (Partita)
Tartiniana Seconda
2 Cori di Michelangelo Buonarroti il Giovane - set 1 for unaccompanied chorus
Piccola musica notturna for orchestra
Sonatina Canonica su Capricci di Niccolò Paganini: I (after Paganini's Capriccio No. 20 in
Due Liriche Di Anacreonte
Marsia (ballet)
Naenia from Partita
Variations from Tartiniana seconda
Apollo's Dance – Symphonic Fragment from the ballet 'Marsia'
Il coro dei malommogliati (The Chorus of the Hen Pecked Husbands)
