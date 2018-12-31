The MonksLate 70s UK punk band. Formed 1 June 1979. Disbanded 1981
1979-06-01
The Monks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Monks were an English pop punk/new wave band, formed in the late 1970s by three former members of Strawbs—Richard Hudson (guitar), John Ford (vocals, guitars, synthesisers) and Brian Willoughby—along with Terry Cassidy (vocals and synthesisers) and Clive Pierce (drums).
Nice Legs Shame About Her Face
Johnny B. Rotten
I Can Do Anything You Like (12" Dub Version)
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Arts Club - Main Room, Liverpool, UK
