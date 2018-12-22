Kenneth AlwynBorn 28 July 1925
Kenneth Alwyn
1925-07-28
Kenneth Alwyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Alwyn (born Kenneth Alwyn Wetherell, 28 July 1925) is an English conductor, composer and writer. Described by BBC Radio 3 as "one of the great British musical directors", Alwyn is known for his many recordings, including with the London Symphony Orchestra on Decca’s first stereophonic recording of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. He is also known for his long association with BBC Radio 2’s orchestral live music programme Friday Night is Music Night, appearing for thirty years as a conductor and presenter, and for his contribution to British musical theatre as a prolific musical director in the 1950s and 1960s. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music and is married to the actress Mary Law.
Kenneth Alwyn Tracks
The Red Shoes Ballet
Brian Easdale
Last played on
Blithe Sprit (Waltz Theme arr Isaacs)
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
The Last of the Mohicans - main theme
Trevor Jones
Last played on
The Man in the White Suit (1951) - Prelude
Benjamin Frankel
Last played on
The Red Shoes
Brian Easdale
Last played on
Wuthering Heights; Cathy's theme
Alfred Newman
Last played on
Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) "Danse Macabre, Creation"
Franz Waxman
Last played on
Scenes from the Song of Hiawatha (Onaway! Awake, beloved)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Last played on
Southern Rhapsody for piano and orchestra
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
Passport to Pimlico (1949): The Siege of Burgundy
Georges Auric
Last played on
Bride of Frankenstein (1935) - The Creation
Franz Waxman
Last played on
This Way! / Journey To Innisfree
Victor Young
Orchestra
Last played on
Finale and End Title
Victor Young
Orchestra
Last played on
Marche slave
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Goodbye Mr Chips (1939) - Prelude
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
Capriccio Italien, Op 45
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Hiawatha: Part One - Hiawatha's Wedding Feast
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Orchestra
Last played on
Careless rapture - Why is there ever goodbye?
Ivor Novello
Last played on
Careless rapture - overture
Ivor Novello
Last played on
Careless Rapture - The Bridge of Lovers
Ivor Novello
Singer
Careless Rapture - Music in May
Ivor Novello
Singer
Orchestra
Careless Rapture - Love made the song I sing to you
Ivor Novello
Singer
Orchestra
Careless rapture - The Manchuko
Ivor Novello
Orchestra
Last played on
Glamorous Night
Ivor Novello
Orchestra
Last played on
Bride of Frankenstein (1935) - The Creation & The Tower Explodes
Franz Waxman
Last played on
Marche slave, Op 31
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
The Man In The White Suit (1951)
Georges Auric
Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)
Georges Auric
The Lavender Hill Mob (1951)
Georges Auric
Gaslight - Prelude (1939)
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
The Man in the White Suit (1959) - Prelude
Benjamin Frankel
Last played on
A Tale of Two Cities (1951) - Theme
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
Oliver Twist (1948) - Prelude
Arnold Bax, Kenneth Alwyn & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Z - Main Theme
Mikis Theodorakis
Last played on
Sergeant York - Overture
Max Steiner
Last played on
SHE: Ayesha - She who Must Be Obeyed
James Bernard, Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra & Kenneth Alwyn
Composer
Last played on
Quo vadis?, Prelude
Miklós Rózsa
Last played on
Malta GC
Arnold Bax, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Kenneth Alwyn
Composer
Last played on
Capriccio Italien, Op 45
London Symphony Orchestra
Last played on
The Haunting
Humphrey Searle
Last played on
Tale Of Two Cities
Richard Addinsell
Performer
Last played on
Richard Addinsell: Goodbye Mr Chips
Richard Addinsell
Last played on
We'll gather lilacs (Perchance to Dream)
Ivor Novello
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
The Market Scene (The Thief of Baghdad)
Rosza, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Kenneth Alwyn
Composer
Last played on
Mrs. Dalloway
Kenneth Alwyn
Last played on
BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935): Main Title/Processional March/Dance Macabre
Franz Waxman
Last played on
Allegro Brilliant from A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
RTÉ Sinfonietta, RTE Chamber Choir, Lord Berners & Kenneth Alwyn
Choir
Composer
Last played on
