Stéphane GrappelliBorn 26 January 1908. Died 1 December 1997
Stéphane Grappelli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4fz.jpg
1908-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfc03211-a3a2-4700-8fa3-00968c02c5d0
Stéphane Grappelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Stéphane Grappelli (26 January 1908 – 1 December 1997) was a French jazz violinist who founded the Quintette du Hot Club de France with guitarist Django Reinhardt in 1934. It was one of the first all-string jazz bands. He has been called "the grandfather of jazz violinists" and continued playing concerts around the world well into his 80s.
For the first three decades of his career, he was billed using a gallicised spelling of his last name, Grappelly, reverting to Grappelli in 1969. The latter, Italian spelling, is now used almost universally when referring to the violinist, including reissues of his early work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stéphane Grappelli Tracks
Sort by
Honeysuckle rose
Django Reinhardt
Honeysuckle rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Can't Help Loving Dat Man
Stéphane Grappelli
Can't Help Loving Dat Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Can't Help Loving Dat Man
Last played on
Billets Doux
Django Reinhardt
Billets Doux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Billets Doux
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Django Reinhardt
Ain't Misbehavin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Stéphane Grappelli
Honeysuckle rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Manhattan Tea Party
Martin Taylor
Manhattan Tea Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Manhattan Tea Party
Last played on
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt6d.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
Django Reinhardt
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
A Gal In Calico
Stéphane Grappelli
A Gal In Calico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
A Gal In Calico
Last played on
Georgia On My Mind
Django Reinhardt
Georgia On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Last played on
Star Eyes (feat. Beryl Davis)
Stéphane Grappelli
Star Eyes (feat. Beryl Davis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Star Eyes (feat. Beryl Davis)
Last played on
Moonglow
Stéphane Grappelli
Moonglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Moonglow
Last played on
Limehouse Blues
Stéphane Grappelli
Limehouse Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Limehouse Blues
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Stéphane Grappelli
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Wish You Were Here (Unreleased version)
Pink Floyd
Wish You Were Here (Unreleased version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhlb.jpglink
Wish You Were Here (Unreleased version)
Last played on
Charleston
Django Reinhardt
Charleston
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Charleston
Last played on
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
Django Reinhardt
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
Last played on
It Don't Mean A Thing
Stéphane Grappelli
It Don't Mean A Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
It Don't Mean A Thing
Last played on
Jive Bomber
Stéphane Grappelli
Jive Bomber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Jive Bomber
Last played on
This Cant Be Love
Stéphane Grappelli
This Cant Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
This Cant Be Love
Last played on
Appel Direct
Django Reinhardt
Appel Direct
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Appel Direct
Last played on
What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life?
Stéphane Grappelli
What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Blue Skies
Stéphane Grappelli
Blue Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Blue Skies
Last played on
Cheek To Cheek
Stéphane Grappelli
Cheek To Cheek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Cheek To Cheek
Last played on
Ol' man river
Jerome Kern
Ol' man river
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Ol' man river
Last played on
Cottontail
Duke Ellington
Cottontail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Cottontail
Last played on
I got plenty of Nuttin'
George Gershwin
I got plenty of Nuttin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I got plenty of Nuttin'
Last played on
It'S Only A Paper Moon
Stéphane Grappelli
It'S Only A Paper Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
It'S Only A Paper Moon
Last played on
Ton Doux Sourire (The Sunshine Of Your Smile)
Stéphane Grappelli
Ton Doux Sourire (The Sunshine Of Your Smile)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Ton Doux Sourire (The Sunshine Of Your Smile)
Last played on
Them There Eyes
Django Reinhardt
Them There Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Them There Eyes
Last played on
Nuages
Django Reinhardt
Nuages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Nuages
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Maceo Pinkard
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkg65.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Just one of those things
Cole Porter
Just one of those things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Just one of those things
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Menuet pour Menuhin
Stéphane Grappelli
Menuet pour Menuhin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
Menuet pour Menuhin
Last played on
The Blue Room
Yehudi Menuhin
The Blue Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fz.jpglink
The Blue Room
Last played on
Stéphane Grappelli Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist