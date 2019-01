Gal Level is a R&B female duo from Windhoek, Namibia, made up of Daphne Willibard (born 1 April 1981) and Frieda Haindaka (born 1 February 1984). They are very popular in Southern Africa, and other African countries. They are produced and managed by continental music producers Ogopa Deejays of Kenya. They have been compared to US girl group Destiny's Child.

