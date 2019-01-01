Chris HarmanBorn 19 November 1970
Chris Harman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfbd2e0f-7523-4b5d-b9aa-8e0107c8dae2
Chris Harman Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Paul Harman (born 19 November 1970) is a Canadian composer of contemporary classical music.
He grew up in Toronto, attending Maurice Cody Public School, then North Toronto Collegiate Institute. He is currently a Professor of music composition at McGill University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Harman Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist