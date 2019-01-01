Gold PandaBorn 1980
Gold Panda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwp0.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfbccd40-1a06-4ee7-b24d-b2f8cc714fa9
Gold Panda Biography (Wikipedia)
Derwin Schlecker, better known by his stage name Gold Panda, (born 1980) is a British electronic record producer, performer, and composer from the United Kingdom.
He was born in Peckham, London, England, and was raised in Chelmsford, Essex. He lived in Japan and studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. Gold Panda released several small-issue 7" records and singles in 2009, and in 2010 he signed with Ghostly International to release his debut full-length Lucky Shiner.
In 2013, Gold Panda released his second album, Half of Where You Live.
On 27 May 2016, Gold Panda's third album, Good Luck and Do Your Best, was released via City Slang.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gold Panda Tracks
Sort by
In My Car
Gold Panda
In My Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043kxh5.jpglink
In My Car
Last played on
Snow And Taxis
Gold Panda
Snow And Taxis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Snow And Taxis
Last played on
Autumn Fall
Gold Panda
Autumn Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Autumn Fall
Last played on
Time Eater
Gold Panda
Time Eater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Time Eater
Last played on
You
Gold Panda
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
You
Last played on
I'm With You But I'm Lonely
Gold Panda
I'm With You But I'm Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
I'm With You But I'm Lonely
Last played on
Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Gold Panda
Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Last played on
Same Dream China
Gold Panda
Same Dream China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Same Dream China
Last played on
Chiba Nights
Gold Panda
Chiba Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044wxcb.jpglink
Chiba Nights
Last played on
Chiba Nights (6 Music Session, 11 July 2016)
Gold Panda
Chiba Nights (6 Music Session, 11 July 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Time Eater (Fort Romeau remix)
Gold Panda
Time Eater (Fort Romeau remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Time Eater (Fort Romeau remix)
Last played on
Greek Style
Gold Panda
Greek Style
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Greek Style
Last played on
Trainfilters2
Gold Panda
Trainfilters2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp0.jpglink
Trainfilters2
Last played on
Gold Panda Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist