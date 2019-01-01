Derwin Schlecker, better known by his stage name Gold Panda, (born 1980) is a British electronic record producer, performer, and composer from the United Kingdom.

He was born in Peckham, London, England, and was raised in Chelmsford, Essex. He lived in Japan and studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. Gold Panda released several small-issue 7" records and singles in 2009, and in 2010 he signed with Ghostly International to release his debut full-length Lucky Shiner.

In 2013, Gold Panda released his second album, Half of Where You Live.

On 27 May 2016, Gold Panda's third album, Good Luck and Do Your Best, was released via City Slang.