George DuningBorn 25 February 1908. Died 27 February 2000
George Duning
1908-02-25
George Duning Biography (Wikipedia)
George Duning (February 25, 1908 – February 27, 2000) was an American musician and film composer. He was born in Richmond, Indiana and educated in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, where his mentor was Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.
Houseboat (1958): Prelude - Houseboat Return - Tired Tourist
Orchestra
Moonglow –theme From Picnic
Zodiac Blues
Theme From Picnic
Moonglow
The 3:10 To Yuma
