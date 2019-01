Tube & Berger is a deep house duo consisting of Arndt Rörig and Marco Vidoviz from Germany. The duo is known in the United States for their 2004 number one Billboard Hot Dance Airplay song "Straight Ahead", featuring Chrissie Hynde on vocals.

