ShanellShanell Woodgett, member of Young Money. Born 15 November 1980
Shanell Lynn Woodgett (born November 15, 1980) known simply as Shanell or SnL, is an American singer and songwriter from Springfield, Massachusetts. She is signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, which was formerly an imprint of Birdman's Republic Records-distributed Cash Money Records.
So Good (feat. Lil Wayne & Drake)
So Good (feat. Lil Wayne & Drake)
