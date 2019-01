Shanell Lynn Woodgett (born November 15, 1980) known simply as Shanell or SnL, is an American singer and songwriter from Springfield, Massachusetts. She is signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, which was formerly an imprint of Birdman's Republic Records-distributed Cash Money Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia