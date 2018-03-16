EarthlessFormed 2001
Earthless
2001
Earthless Biography (Wikipedia)
Earthless is a mostly instrumental psychedelic rock band from San Diego, California consisting of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, bassist Mike Eginton and drummer Mario Rubalcaba.
The band formed in 2001 and released their first album, Sonic Prayer, through Gravity Records in 2005. Their second album, Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky, was released in 2007 through Tee Pee Records.
Mitchell sings occasionally, but the band's music is mostly instrumental and features long semi-improvised songs drawing on classic rock, psychedelic rock, jazz and krautrock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earthless Tracks
End to End
Earthless
End to End
End to End
Last played on
Gifted by the Wind
Earthless
Gifted by the Wind
Cherry Red
Earthless
Cherry Red
Cherry Red
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Earthless, All Them Witches, Om, Kadavar, Wovenhand, Witch, Colour Haze, Stoned Jesus, Mondo Generator, Naxatras, The Devil and the Almighty Blues, We Hunt Buffalo, Elephant Tree, Wiegedood, Sabbath Assembly, Jaye Jayle, Messa, The Great Electric Quest, High Fighter, Hhy and the Macumbas, DVNE (UK), Salem's Bend and High Reeper
Desertfest, London, UK
