Earthless is a mostly instrumental psychedelic rock band from San Diego, California consisting of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, bassist Mike Eginton and drummer Mario Rubalcaba.

The band formed in 2001 and released their first album, Sonic Prayer, through Gravity Records in 2005. Their second album, Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky, was released in 2007 through Tee Pee Records.

Mitchell sings occasionally, but the band's music is mostly instrumental and features long semi-improvised songs drawing on classic rock, psychedelic rock, jazz and krautrock.