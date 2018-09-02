Adam Pascal (born October 25, 1970) is an American actor, singer, and musician, known for his performance as Roger Davis in the original cast of Jonathan Larson's musical Rent on Broadway 1996, the 2005 movie version of the musical, and the Broadway Tour of Rent in 2009. He is also known for originating the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, for playing the Emcee from the 1998 revival of Cabaret, and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway Company of Memphis. Most recently, he played William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten!