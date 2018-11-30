Arild AndersenBorn 27 October 1945
Arild Andersen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfb665cf-1701-4e26-8e46-551b9da1ee7d
Arild Andersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Arild Andersen (born 27 October 1945) is a Norwegian jazz musician bassist, known as the most famous Norwegian bass player in the international jazz scene.
Arild Andersen Performances & Interviews
The Arild Andersen Quartet performed Mira at the Holywell Music Room, Oxford
Arild Andersen Quartet - Mira
Hyperborean / Patch of Light
Sagn
My Song
Ulrikas Dans
May Dance
Alfie
Tutte
Bing
Three
Invisible Sideman
The Island
Mira
Harvest Moon
Song for a sad day
