The choirs at Brigham Young University (BYU) consist of four auditioned choirs: the BYU Singers, the Concert Choir, the Men's Chorus, and the Women's Chorus. Each choir is highly accomplished and performs from an extensive repertoire. Together, the choirs have recorded and released a total of 23 albums. The choirs perform throughout the academic year. Admission into each choir is by audition, carried out in the weeks leading up to the fall semester. Each ensemble requires a two-semester commitment.