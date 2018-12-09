Vaughan Mason & Crew was an American funk and post-disco based group, best known for their single "Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll", which reached #5 on the US Billboard Hot Soul Singles chart in 1980, riding the crest of the roller disco wave that was popular at the time. In 1981, Vaughan Mason released the single "Jammin' Big Guitar", which charted at #65. "Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll" has since been used in various samples by De La Soul, Mr. Magic and Daft Punk.

In 1979 Vaughan Mason had an idea to write, produce and engineer a song about roller skating. According to the Wall Street Journal in the summer of 1979, 300,000 pairs of roller skates were being sold every month. Vaughan Mason called down to John Freeman a fellow recording engineer in Washington, D.C. to request that he supply a bongo player, guitar player, lead vocalist and John to play the keyboards for the song "Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll" and Vaughan supplied the drummer. Vaughan had written the music and the hook while the male vocalist Jerome Bell came up with the verses. Vaughan Mason gave the drummer a share of the writer's credit even though he did not write any part of the song. After recording the record Ray Daniels, vice president of Brunswick Records, offered Vaughan Mason a recording deal.