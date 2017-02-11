Brendan Grace (born 1 April 1951) is an Irish comedian and singer. He is known for his comedy schoolboy character "Bottler", the role of Murphy in the 1995 movie Moondance, and his 1996 appearance in the Irish TV sitcom Father Ted as Father Fintan Stack.

His 1975 song, "Combine Harvester", hit number one in Ireland, and the song would later become a U.K. number one hit for The Wurzels in 1976.