Worcester Cathedral Choir
Worcester Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfb2cad3-fb2f-408d-a1d5-4aee0b9720b8
Tracks
Sort by
Hark! The herald angels sing
Felix Mendelssohn
Hark! The herald angels sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hark! The herald angels sing
Last played on
Once In Royal David's City
Henry John Gauntlett
Once In Royal David's City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once In Royal David's City
Last played on
Away in a Manger
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Away in a Manger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Away in a Manger
Last played on
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncr9p.jpglink
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Last played on
Chorale-Prelude on 'Down Ampney'
Herbert Sumsion
Chorale-Prelude on 'Down Ampney'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncr9p.jpglink
Chorale-Prelude on 'Down Ampney'
Ensemble
Last played on
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
Last played on
Blessed be the God and Father
Samuel Wesley
Blessed be the God and Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncr9p.jpglink
Blessed be the God and Father
Last played on
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
Hubert Parry
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
Last played on
From the Bavarian highlands Op.27 for chorus and piano
Edward Elgar
From the Bavarian highlands Op.27 for chorus and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
From the Bavarian highlands Op.27 for chorus and piano
Last played on
O Hearken Thou
Edward Elgar
O Hearken Thou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
O Hearken Thou
Last played on
Coventry Carol
Anon.
Coventry Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coventry Carol
Last played on
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
Performer
Director
Singer
Last played on
Give unto the Lord (Psalm 29)
Edward Elgar
Give unto the Lord (Psalm 29)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Give unto the Lord (Psalm 29)
Last played on
2 Partsongs for female chorus, 2 violins and piano (Op.26), no.1; The Snow
Edward Elgar
2 Partsongs for female chorus, 2 violins and piano (Op.26), no.1; The Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
2 Partsongs for female chorus, 2 violins and piano (Op.26), no.1; The Snow
Last played on
Unto us is born a Son
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Unto us is born a Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unto us is born a Son
Last played on
Infant holy, infant lowly
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Infant holy, infant lowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infant holy, infant lowly
Last played on
O salutaris hostia No 1
Edward Elgar
O salutaris hostia No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
O salutaris hostia No 1
Director
Last played on
Martyrdom (Choral Preludes, Set 2)
Hubert Parry
Martyrdom (Choral Preludes, Set 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Martyrdom (Choral Preludes, Set 2)
Performer
Director
Singer
Last played on
Funeral Sentences for Queen Mary: March, Canzona, Thous Knowest Lord Z.58B
Purcell, Baroque Brass of London, Worcester Cathedral Choir & Martin Neary
Funeral Sentences for Queen Mary: March, Canzona, Thous Knowest Lord Z.58B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funeral Sentences for Queen Mary: March, Canzona, Thous Knowest Lord Z.58B
Composer
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
QUEEN ALEXANDRA MEMORIAL ODE
Worcester Cathedral Choir
QUEEN ALEXANDRA MEMORIAL ODE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
QUEEN ALEXANDRA MEMORIAL ODE
Last played on
Jubilate
John Sanders
Jubilate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bqxdw.jpglink
Jubilate
Last played on
Beauty For Brokenness
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Beauty For Brokenness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Beauty For Brokenness
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Worcester Cathedral Choir
In the bleak midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
Dong Dong
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Dong Dong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dong Dong
Last played on
Dong Dong Merrily on High
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Dong Dong Merrily on High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dong Dong Merrily on High
Last played on
Tell Out, My Soul (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
Congregation of Leicester Cathedral, Simon Lole, Walter Greatorex & Timothy Dudley-Smith
Tell Out, My Soul (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Out, My Soul (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
They that go down to the sea
Herbert Sumsion
They that go down to the sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncr9p.jpglink
They that go down to the sea
Ensemble
Last played on
Matthauspassion Bwv.244
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion Bwv.244
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Matthauspassion Bwv.244
Conductor
Last played on
They That Go Down To The Sea In Ships Z.57
Henry Purcell
They That Go Down To The Sea In Ships Z.57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
They That Go Down To The Sea In Ships Z.57
Last played on
Ascendit Deus à 5
Peter Philips
Ascendit Deus à 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ascendit Deus à 5
Director
Last played on
I was glad orch. Jacob
Timothy Byram-Wigfield
I was glad orch. Jacob
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n335m.jpglink
I was glad orch. Jacob
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
They that go down to the sea
Adrian Partington, Herbert Sumsion & Worcester Cathedral Choir
They that go down to the sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They that go down to the sea
Performer
Last played on
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
Brian Davis, Benjamin Britten & Worcester Cathedral Choir
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Balulalow (A Ceremony of Carols)
Performer
Last played on
O clap your hands, God is gone up
David Hill, Worcester Cathedral Choir & Orlando Gibbons
O clap your hands, God is gone up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O clap your hands, God is gone up
Performer
Last played on
Salve Regina à 8
David Hill, Peter Philips & Worcester Cathedral Choir
Salve Regina à 8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salve Regina à 8
Performer
Last played on
Cast me not away
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Cast me not away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cast me not away
Nunc Dimittis
Thomas Causton & Worcester Cathedral Choir
Nunc Dimittis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc Dimittis
Performer
Thomas Causton & Worcester Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Psalm 51
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Psalm 51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1q2.jpglink
Psalm 51
Hear my prayer
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Hear my prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hear my prayer
Geistliches Lied (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir)
Johannes Brahms
Geistliches Lied (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Geistliches Lied (feat. Worcester Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Worcester Cathedral Choir
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist