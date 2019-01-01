SONSChristian rock group, formerly known as Sons of God
SONS
Sons, (stylized, SONS), formerly Sons of God, was an American Christian music band from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They started making music in 2007 and disbanded in 2008, only to reform in 2009, and disbanded again in 2013. Their members were Aaron Newberry, Ethan Kattau, David Gedders and Chris Erickson when they finally disbanded, with former members being Jacob Bundren and Michael Lopez.
