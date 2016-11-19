Hans BraunBorn 14 May 1917. Died 2 May 1992
Hans Braun
1917-05-14
Daphne - Introduction and orchestral prelude
Richard Strauss
Salome - opera in 1 act Op.54 [1903-5]: Scene 4; Tanz fur mich, Salome
Richard Strauss
