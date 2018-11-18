Ian RankinBorn 28 April 1960
Ian Rankin
Ian Rankin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian James Rankin, OBE DL FRSE FRSL (born 28 April 1960) is a Scottish crime writer, best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.
Ian Rankin Performances & Interviews
- Ian Rankin - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rjgks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rjgks.jpg2014-02-03T13:05:00.000ZCrime writer and music fan Ian Rankin picks his Tracks Of My Years for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rjgn9
Ian Rankin - Tracks Of My Years
Ian Rankin Tracks
Jackie Leven And Ian Rankin
Last played on
Friendship Between Men & Women
Jackie Leven
Last played on
A Little Bit of Powder Part 1
Ian Rankin
