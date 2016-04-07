Hilary Erhard Duff (born September 28, 1987) is an American actress, singer, songwriter and author. Duff began her acting career at a young age and quickly became labeled a teen idol as the title character of the Disney Channel television series Lizzie McGuire (2001–2004) and in the theatrical film based off the series, The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003). Thereafter, Duff appeared in numerous films, with leading roles in Agent Cody Banks (2003), Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005). After experiencing commercial and critical failure in Material Girls (2006), Duff began appearing in independent films such as War, Inc. (2008), According to Greta (2009), and Bloodworth (2010). Since 2015, she has starred as Kelsey Peters on the TV Land comedy-drama series Younger, for which she has received nominations for People's Choice Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Duff first came to prominence in music after releasing her Christmas-themed debut studio album Santa Claus Lane (2002) through Walt Disney Records. She then enjoyed significant commercial success and platinum and gold certifications with her subsequent studio albums released through Hollywood Records, including Metamorphosis (2003), Hilary Duff (2004), Most Wanted (2005), and Dignity (2007). Following a hiatus from music, Duff signed with RCA Records for her fifth studio album Breathe In. Breathe Out. (2015), which debuted in the top 5 positions in North America. In addition to music and acting, Duff has also co-authored a trilogy of novels, beginning with Elixir (2010), which became a New York Times best seller, and followed by the sequels Devoted (2011) and True (2013).