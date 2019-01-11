Alasdair White
Alasdair White Biography (Wikipedia)
Alasdair White is a Scottish folk musician born in 1983 on the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, Scotland. In 2001, when he was only 18 years old, he joined Battlefield Band as a virtuoso fiddle player.
Alasdair White Tracks
Eilean Beag Donn A' Chuain / Miller O'Drone / Brenda Stubberts / Bridge Of Balmore
Tha Mulad / Sleepy Maggie / Mo Shuiridheach Bi Suigeartach / Kale and Pudding
The Amorous Lover: Captain Murdo Kennedy Of Kyle / South Uist Golf Club / The Amorous Lover / Prince Of Wales
The Bird's Nest / Seanamhac Tube Station / Old Woman Tossed Up In A Blanket
The Weatherman: The Weatherman; Fiona Katz's Reel; Calder's Welcome; A'Phige Ruadh
The Weatherman
John MacRae / The Lochcarron Bard / Deaf MacKenzie / Every Little Detail
Gruagach Dhonn A Bhroillich Bhàin
Leaving Glendale/O'er The Bows To Ballindalloch/Major Campbell Graham
The Amorous Lover: Captain Murdo Kennedy of Kyle; South Uist Golf Club; The Amorous Lover; Prince of Wales
THE BALLINFAD FANCY/THE NINE PINE COGIE/THE KIRKPATRICKS OF IONA
Captain Murdo Kennedy Of Kyle / South Uist Golf Club / The Amorous Lover
An Draigheann
P/M Joe Wilson/P/M Jimmy Mcgregor
