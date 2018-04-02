Shop Boyz
Shop Boyz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shop Boyz are an Atlanta-based rap group best known for their 2007 hit single "Party Like a Rockstar." The group is composed of Demetrius "Meany" Hardin, Richard "Fat" Stephens and Rasheed "Sheed" Hightower.
Shop Boyz Tracks
Party Like A Rockstar
Party Like A Rockstar
Last played on
