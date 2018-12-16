Ricky ValanceBorn 10 April 1939
Ricky Valance
1939-04-10
Ricky Valance Biography
Ricky Valance (born 10 April 1939) is a Welsh singer. He is best known for the number one single "Tell Laura I Love Her", which sold over a million copies in 1960.
Ricky Valance Tracks
Tell Laura I Love Her
Ricky Valance
Tell Laura I Love Her
Tell Laura I Love Her
Once Upon A Time
Ricky Valance
Once Upon A Time
Once Upon A Time
Welcome Home
Ricky Valance
Welcome Home
Welcome Home
It's Not True
Ricky Valance
It's Not True
It's Not True
