WaylonDutch singer Willem Bijkerk. Born 20 April 1980
Waylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0639301.jpg
1980-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfa68b4c-4586-412f-8e46-13f549540089
Waylon Biography (Wikipedia)
Willem Bijkerk (born 20 April 1980), known professionally as Waylon, is a Dutch singer from Apeldoorn. His stage name came from the name of his idol Waylon Jennings. He represented the Netherlands with Ilse DeLange as The Common Linnets at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, finishing in second place in the final. He performed in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 and finished in 18th place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Waylon Performances & Interviews
Waylon Tracks
Sort by
Outlaw In 'Em (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Waylon
Outlaw In 'Em (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668dr3.jpglink
Outlaw in 'Em
Waylon
Outlaw in 'Em
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668dr3.jpglink
Outlaw in 'Em
Last played on
Outlaw in 'em
Waylon
Outlaw in 'em
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668f7j.jpglink
Outlaw in 'em
Last played on
Waylon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist