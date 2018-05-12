Willem Bijkerk (born 20 April 1980), known professionally as Waylon, is a Dutch singer from Apeldoorn. His stage name came from the name of his idol Waylon Jennings. He represented the Netherlands with Ilse DeLange as The Common Linnets at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014, finishing in second place in the final. He performed in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 and finished in 18th place.