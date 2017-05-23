Éric AubierTrumpetist. Born 1960
Éric Aubier
1960
Éric Aubier Biography (Wikipedia)
Éric Aubier (born 1960) is a French classical concert trumpeter.
Éric Aubier Tracks
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
Jean Françaix
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
Sonatine pour trompette et piano
Le gai Paris
Jean Françaix
Le gai Paris
Le gai Paris
