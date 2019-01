Tai Murray (born 1981/1982) is an American violinist.

According to Murray, she became interested in the violin when her parents "put a pencil case with a toy violin in my hand when I was five". Born in Chicago, at age nine she made her concert debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She studied at Indiana University and the Juilliard School. She was a BBC New Generation Artist from 2008 to 2010.

In 2012 she released a recording of the complete sonatas of Belgian composer Eugène Ysaÿe.