Hazell DeanBorn 27 October 1952
Hazell Dean
1952-10-27
Hazell Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Hazell Dean (born Hazel Dean Poole, 27 October 1952) is an English dance-pop singer, who achieved her biggest success in the 1980s as a leading Hi-NRG artist. She is best known for the top ten hits in the United Kingdom "Searchin' (I Gotta Find a Man)", "Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)" and "Who's Leaving Who". She has also worked as a songwriter and producer.[citation needed]
Hazell Dean Tracks
Whatever I Do
Hazell Dean
Whatever I Do
Whatever I Do
Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
Hazell Dean
Hazell Dean
Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
Searchin'
Hazell Dean
Searchin'
Searchin'
Who's Leaving Who
Hazell Dean
Who's Leaving Who
Who's Leaving Who
Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man)
Hazell Dean
Hazell Dean
Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man)
Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man)
Turn It Into Love
Hazell Dean
Turn It Into Love
Turn It Into Love
They Say It's Gonna Rain (Indian Summer Mix)
Hazell Dean
Hazell Dean
They Say It's Gonna Rain (Indian Summer Mix)
Maybe (We Should Call It A Day)
Hazell Dean
Hazell Dean
Maybe (We Should Call It A Day)
Maybe (We Should Call It A Day)
They Say It's Gonna Rain
Hazell Dean
Hazell Dean
They Say It's Gonna Rain
They Say It's Gonna Rain
